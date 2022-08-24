Alejandro Galindo Sells 4,615 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) EVP Alejandro Galindo sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $17,767.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 777,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alejandro Galindo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, July 31st, Alejandro Galindo acquired 5,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $14,650.00.

MNKD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 4,148,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,428. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MannKind by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,782,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 458,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

