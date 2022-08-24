Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 20,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 642,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,347 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 1,183,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $13,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.