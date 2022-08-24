Ally Direct Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $857,717.80 (DRCT)

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ally Direct Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Ally Direct Token has a market capitalization of $857,717.80 and $11,459.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ally Direct Token has traded down 10% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00762715 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016161 BTC.
Ally Direct Token Profile
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Ally Direct Token Coin Trading
