Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading Down 2.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Alsea Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

