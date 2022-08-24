Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 51,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.