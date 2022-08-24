Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 360,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 85,803 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,974,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,581,000 after buying an additional 261,781 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

