Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 16,720 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $133.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,140,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,036,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,865,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

