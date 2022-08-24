Ambrosus (AMB) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $864,818.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,085,337 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

