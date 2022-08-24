AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.39

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 506564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

