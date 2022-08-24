América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1964 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

América Móvil has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.