American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 38,321 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $240,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $238.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,079. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.21.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

