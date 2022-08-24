American Century Companies Inc. Has $265.35 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $265,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after purchasing an additional 233,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,557,000 after acquiring an additional 256,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after acquiring an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.