American Century Companies Inc. Has $310.82 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $310,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Edison International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.98. 12,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

