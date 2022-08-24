American Century Companies Inc. Has $346.94 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.74% of Advance Auto Parts worth $346,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.22.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP traded down $16.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.39. 37,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,783. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day moving average of $200.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

