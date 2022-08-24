American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Shopify worth $251,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 379,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,772,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

