American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 366,294 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $359,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,453. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 170.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

