American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,405,569 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.55% of Healthpeak Properties worth $287,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 8,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

