American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,334,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $202,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

HLT stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.