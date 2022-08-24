American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Duke Energy worth $281,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,520,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,826,000 after purchasing an additional 187,252 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.