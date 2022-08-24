American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 222,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

