American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,005,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,283,752 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,130,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. 57,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,366. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

