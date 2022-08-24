American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $21.30. American Vanguard shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 324 shares trading hands.

American Vanguard Trading Up 8.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.83.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

