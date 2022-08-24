America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.25.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

