Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.09

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 353163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$189.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2118103 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 31,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$36,097.85.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

