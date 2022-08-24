AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,504. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.