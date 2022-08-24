AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,086 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 163,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,426,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

