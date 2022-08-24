AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 2,651 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,375,225 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $559.27 and its 200 day moving average is $558.37. The company has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

