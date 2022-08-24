AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 5,968 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 39,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,872. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.