AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 7,121 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 108,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

