AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $10,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $586,232,000 after acquiring an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.59. 29,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,986. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.32. The company has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.