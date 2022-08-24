Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $195.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

