Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oatly Group (OTLY)

8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.51. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

