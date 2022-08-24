Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oatly Group (OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00.
Oatly Group Price Performance
Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.51. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.