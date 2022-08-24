Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (NYSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$75.00.
- 8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$72.00.
- 8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00.
- 8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$74.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Stantec Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.
Stantec Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stantec (STN)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.