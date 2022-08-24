Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (NYSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

8/11/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Stantec Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

