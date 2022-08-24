Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $59.50

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

DT Midstream stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

