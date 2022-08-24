Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $177.60

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Middleby Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.59. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.