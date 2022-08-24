Analyzing Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ocular Therapeutix and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.71%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.85%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $43.52 million 9.30 -$6.55 million ($0.93) -5.66 Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($5.14) -4.96

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ocular Therapeutix has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcutis Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -65.11% -43.96% -18.01% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -93.72% -71.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

