Analyzing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 6.42 -$71.96 million -0.69 -5.20 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 33.13 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

SmartRent has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SmartRent and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 92.66%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 285.02%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than SmartRent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.