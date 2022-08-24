Anchor Neural World (ANW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2.83 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00128383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation.

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

