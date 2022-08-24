Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 6.3%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 30,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,568,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Angi Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

