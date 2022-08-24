Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.93. 51,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 66,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

About Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 508.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.