Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.93. 51,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 66,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Annovis Bio Trading Up 5.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
