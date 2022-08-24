APIX Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded up 66.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $649,136.72 and approximately $52,402.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003868 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075348 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

