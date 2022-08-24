ArcelorMittal S.A. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $2,139,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $18,154,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

