Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 4.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.85 and last traded at $169.50. 14,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

