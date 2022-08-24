Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.