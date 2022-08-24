Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.