Ardor Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $111.21 million and $3.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00107400 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020034 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00257915 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033003 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008515 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000128 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
