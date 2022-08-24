Argon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,154.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $174,543.94 and approximately $68,154.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 88,634,821 coins and its circulating supply is 84,773,473 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

