Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $17.15

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $18.24. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 435 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

