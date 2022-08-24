Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up about 9.8% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. 14,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,022. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
