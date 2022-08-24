Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Gap Down to $58.49

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.49, but opened at $55.72. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $531.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artesian Resources news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

