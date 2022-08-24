Artex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $172,927.36 (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Artex coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Artex has a total market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00079847 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Artex Profile

ARTEX is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX). Telegram | Medium “

